Artists forced to leave behind precious pieces after evacuating Miami have no idea what — if anything — will be left in Hurricane Irma's devastation.

"I feel that work can always be replaced but safety is the most important issue," said artist Felice Grodin, who has a number of drawings and sculptures left in her Miami Beach studio.

"It's all about water and how to avoid it."

Dimensions Variable, a contemporary art exhibition space in Miami, was also located in a zone under mandatory evacuation.

"We just moved things towards the centre of our space away from the windows," said director Leyden Rodriguez-Casanova, who spoke to CBC News over the phone Sunday from Blue Ridge, Ga. after leaving Miami.

Destruction in many ways

The studio is housed in a building operated by Miami Dade College.

"Our biggest concern going back is that their plans aren't as good as they should have been," he said. "We have some artists' works in storage that have had shows in the space and our own work as well. I was just getting a piece together for a museum purchase and it's in my studio."

Staining, mould and water damage are among the concerns. There are cranes nearby as well, he says.

In downtown Miami, at least one of two dozen construction cranes snapped in Irma's winds. More than two million customers were without power Sunday.

"The aftermath is actually worse because you're there three weeks, four weeks without power," said Rodriguez-Casanova, who has experienced Florida hurricanes before, including the destructive Hurricane Andrew in 1992. "There's no power, there's no Internet."

The Perez Art Museum Miami, which includes a hefty Cuban art collection donated by long-time supporter Jorge M. Perez, will be closed until at least Sept. 13, according to its website.

'Letting go of things is sometimes part of it'

The U.S. National Endowment for the Humanities has set up a $1 million US fund for hurricane emergency assistance in officially-designated disaster areas.

Cultural institutions affected by both Harvey and Irma can apply for fast-tracked grants up to $30,000 to help "preserve documents, books, photographs, art works, historical objects, sculptures, and structures damaged by the hurricane and subsequent flooding," according to a news release from the organization.

"These funds may be used for activities such as drying, cleaning, and packing humanities collections, transferring artifacts to temporary storage, or consulting with conservators and preservation professionals."

Grodin says living in the southern part of Florida forces many people to adapt to uncertainties brought about by weather.

"Letting go of things is sometimes part of it," she said in an email to CBC News. "You become resilient."