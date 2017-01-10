The Producers Guild of America named its picks for best movie of the year on Tuesday, choosing awards season's favourites such as La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea but also snarky underdog Deadpool.

The comic-book superhero comedy starring Ryan Reynolds is carving an unusual path through awards territory with nominations by the Writers Guild for best screenplay and two nominations for Golden Globes.

Canadian-born Reynolds is one of the producers of the foul-mouthed hit, which was his pet project for more than a decade. He penned an awards season campaign letter to Hollywood, in character as Deadpool, to advance the movie's chances.

An unlikely R-rated box office hit, Deadpool was shot in Vancouver.

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve's alien contact movie Arrival also made the PGA list.

PGA often has same picks as Academy

The PGA nominations are considered solid indicators of Oscar potential, because of strong influence of producers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as a similar voting system.

Its full list of nominees:

Arrival

Deadpool

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

While the PGA and the Academy often agree on the best movie, last year the producers picked The Big Short, while the Oscar went to Spotlight.

In the animated category, the PGA's nominations are:

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia.

​The PGA winners will be announced Jan. 28.