The Producers Guild of America named its picks for best movie of the year on Tuesday, choosing awards season's favourites such as La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea but also snarky underdog Deadpool.
The comic-book superhero comedy starring Ryan Reynolds is carving an unusual path through awards territory with nominations by the Writers Guild for best screenplay and two nominations for Golden Globes.
- Top 10 films of 2016: from Moonlight to Deadpool, Eli Glasner shares his picks
- MOVIE REVIEW: Deadpool is a filthy, riotous return for Ryan Reynolds
Canadian-born Reynolds is one of the producers of the foul-mouthed hit, which was his pet project for more than a decade. He penned an awards season campaign letter to Hollywood, in character as Deadpool, to advance the movie's chances.
An unlikely R-rated box office hit, Deadpool was shot in Vancouver.
Canadian director Denis Villeneuve's alien contact movie Arrival also made the PGA list.
PGA often has same picks as Academy
The PGA nominations are considered solid indicators of Oscar potential, because of strong influence of producers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as a similar voting system.
Its full list of nominees:
- Arrival
- Deadpool
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By the Sea
- Moonlight
While the PGA and the Academy often agree on the best movie, last year the producers picked The Big Short, while the Oscar went to Spotlight.
In the animated category, the PGA's nominations are:
- Finding Dory
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Zootopia.
The PGA winners will be announced Jan. 28.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.