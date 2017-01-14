As she recovers from injuries suffered while performing stunts on the set of her hit TV show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has something to keep her spirits up: Sarvann, a film she produced, is opening internationally this weekend.

The Punjabi film, which tells the story of a Toronto family whose son goes looking for his roots in India, was a passion project for Chopra, who says she hopes it humanizes the immigrant experience.

It's also a family affair: Chopra produced the film with her mother, Madhu, whom she calls instrumental in getting her production company on its feet as Priyanka's time became increasingly consumed by Quantico's 16-hour days.

"She was my saviour," Chopra said in an interview with CBC News in November 2016, while promoting Sarvann in Toronto.

"She took over for me and said, 'You do what you have to, I'll make sure the company runs for you on a ground level so when you're ready to take charge of it, it'll be ready for you.' Everything creative, I do, everything business, she does."

Chopra says her mother and father played a crucial role in giving her the confidence to be an advocate for herself in Hollywood and Bollywood.

That self-reliance came in handy when standing her ground to be cast as the first Indian woman in a major TV role in Quantico, or choosing a powerful role behind the scenes, where women are still underrepresented.

*I didn't think of it as a woman, I thought of it as an entrepreneur, I thought of it as an artist," said Chopra of forming her company, Purple Pebble Pictures.

"My parents didn't raise me or my brother differently at all. They told both of us you could do whatever you wanted to do. I feel like the world needs to come to a place where we see men and women as partners, working to make the world a better place and to do their jobs and survive, instead of having to compete with each other."

Kissing frogs

It appears Chopra is still looking for that perfect partner. She says that amid the demands of her international career, her family has finally stopped asking when she will settle down.

"I think you get married when you find the person you want to share the rest of your life with. Let's just say I'm waiting for a frog prince and I'm kissing frogs in the meanwhile," she says, laughing.

Sarvann opened in select theatres across Canada Friday.