Prince Harry and Meghan make 1st official appearance as married couple

Prince Harry and Meghan, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared at their first official royal event as newlyweds on Tuesday.

They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party honouring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable works. The event is part of the celebrations marking Charles's upcoming 70th birthday in November.

Harry made a speech to pay tribute to his father, but began by remembering the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that happened a year ago today.

Prince Harry speaks at the garden party honouring his father, Prince Charles. His wife, Meghan, stands to the right listening along with Charles and his wife Camilla. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo/Associated Press)

Harry thanked the emergency services staff who helped those injured in the attack, which killed 22 people, and said the family's thoughts were with the loved ones of those who died.

He also noted that his brother, Prince William, was absent from Charles's celebration because he was attending the memorial in Manchester.

Read The Duke of Sussex’s speech in full here: <a href="https://t.co/00bDoZBwad">https://t.co/00bDoZBwad</a> <a href="https://t.co/5BQSKUPuWx">pic.twitter.com/5BQSKUPuWx</a> —@ClarenceHouse

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles attended the party in the vast palace gardens.