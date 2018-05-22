Prince Harry and Meghan make 1st official appearance as married couple
Harry begins remarks at garden party honouring Prince Charles with Manchester bombing remembrance
Prince Harry and Meghan, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared at their first official royal event as newlyweds on Tuesday.
They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party honouring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable works. The event is part of the celebrations marking Charles's upcoming 70th birthday in November.
Harry made a speech to pay tribute to his father, but began by remembering the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that happened a year ago today.
Harry thanked the emergency services staff who helped those injured in the attack, which killed 22 people, and said the family's thoughts were with the loved ones of those who died.
He also noted that his brother, Prince William, was absent from Charles's celebration because he was attending the memorial in Manchester.
Read The Duke of Sussex’s speech in full here: <a href="https://t.co/00bDoZBwad">https://t.co/00bDoZBwad</a> <a href="https://t.co/5BQSKUPuWx">pic.twitter.com/5BQSKUPuWx</a>—@ClarenceHouse
More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles attended the party in the vast palace gardens.
With files from the CBC's Thomas Daigle
