Prince Harry and Meghan make 1st official appearance as married couple

Prince Harry pays tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena bombing in his remarks at a garden party honouring his father, Prince Charles.

Harry begins remarks at garden party honouring Prince Charles with Manchester bombing remembrance

The Associated Press ·
Prince Harry and wife Meghan attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The event, which was part of ongoing celebrations to mark Prince Charles's upcoming 70th birthday in November, marked the couple's first official public appearance together since their wedding on Saturday. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo/Associated Press)
Prince Harry and Meghan, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared at their first official royal event as newlyweds on Tuesday. 

They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party honouring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable works. The event is part of the celebrations marking Charles's upcoming 70th birthday in November.  

Harry made a speech to pay tribute to his father, but began by remembering the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that happened a year ago today.

Prince Harry speaks at the garden party honouring his father, Prince Charles. His wife, Meghan, stands to the right listening along with Charles and his wife Camilla. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo/Associated Press)

Harry thanked the emergency services staff who helped those injured in the attack, which killed 22 people, and said the family's thoughts were with the loved ones of those who died. 

He also noted that his brother, Prince William, was absent from Charles's celebration because he was attending the memorial in Manchester. 

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles attended the party in the vast palace gardens.

Watch the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in under 1 hour 43:32

With files from the CBC's Thomas Daigle

