A bidding war resulted in a $700,000 US price tag for a Prince guitar — the highest price ever paid for one of the late icon's guitars, according to Julien's Auctions.

The guitar, pictured here, had an estimated value of $60,000 - $80,000. (Julien's Auctions)

The blue teal "Cloud" guitar went far above the $60,000 to $80,000 expected at the Saturday auction. The guitar was one of several items up for sale by rock legends.

A Michael Jackson black and white rhinestone glove sold for $102,000 while a red snakeskin jacket in the mold of the one he wore in his Beat It video sold for $118,000.

An MTV Video Music Award Moonman won by Kurt Cobain went for $62,500. A Nehru shirt worn by Jimi Hendrix sold for $106,000, and handwritten lyrics to David Bowie's Starman sold for $81,000.