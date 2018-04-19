Skip to Main Content
2 years after Prince's death, prosecutors to update probe

Prosecutors in the Minnesota county where Prince died will announce Thursday a decision on whether there will be any criminal charges following a two-year investigation into the music superstar's accidental fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors will announce Thursday in the Carver County city of Chaska, Minn., whether anyone will face criminal charges following a two-year investigation into the death of music superstar Prince from an accidental fentanyl overdose. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Carver County lawyer Mark Metz has scheduled a news conference for 12:30 p.m. ET in Chaska.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Chanhassen on April 21, 2016.

An autopsy found he died of the overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

A confidential toxicology report obtained by The Associated Press in March showed high concentrations of fentanyl in the singer's blood, liver and stomach. The concentration in his blood was 67.8 micrograms per litre, which outside experts called "exceedingly high." The report noted that fatalities have been documented in people with blood levels ranging from 3 to 58 mcg per litre.

