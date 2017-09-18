Colombian immigrant Lido Pimienta has won the 2017 Polaris Music Prize for her album La Papessa.

The Spanish-language independent release — which translates to "high priestess" — was selected by an 11-member jury based on its artistic merit.

Pimienta, who takes home a $50,000 award, was considered an underdog contender for the Polaris award, but was praised by critics for releasing her album independently on her own label.

Many of the songs touch on politically charged topics such as patriarchy.

"Perhaps the only thing I can say is I hope that the Aryan specimen who told me to go back to my own country two weeks after I arrived in London, Ont., Canada, is watching this," she said.

Honours late brother

"This album honours my brother who passed away in 2013," she said.

The Polaris prize for best album is considered one of Canada's most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.