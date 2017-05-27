Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films Repulsion and Rosemary's Baby focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.

Based on a True Story stars Polanski's wife Emmanuelle Seigner as Delphine, a successful author who makes friends with an overly-keen fan Elle, played by Eva Green, in a relationship that quickly takes on elements of Single White Female.

The French-Polish Polanski is still unable to make films in the United States since fleeing the country in 1978 due to fears that a plea bargain with prosecutors over his sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl would be overruled. But he has continued to have a successful career and remains active at 83, securing a premiere for Based on a True Story in an out-of-competition slot at Cannes.

Director Roman Polanski stands alongside Eva Green, Emmanuelle Seigner and Vincent Perez, who star in Based On A True Story. (Stephane Mahe/REUTERS)

"I have never made a film where there are two principal female characters — it's always a man and a woman, or two men," Polanski told a news conference of his French-language movie.

"There are elements that I dealt with in my first films and I was interested to come back to that type of cinema." - Roman Polanski, filmmaker

"Here, two women oppose each other. It's fascinating. There are elements that I dealt with in my first films and I was interested to come back to that type of cinema."

Polanski cast Eva Green, who is French but made her career in English-speaking movies, including in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale. She plays a character who switches from best friend to violent stalker and back and could ultimately be a figment of Delphine's imagination.

"You are always asking, 'does she exist? Doesn't she exist?' And that is a real challenge for an actor, to try to put some flesh on that character," Green said. "Is she a ghost? That's the question."

The Hollywood Reporter's Deborah Young praised Based on a True Story as "a masterfully made psychological thriller in the traditional mode", while Nathalie Simon in Le Figaro called it "grotesque, predictable and funny — not a good sign for a thriller."