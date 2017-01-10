Whether you think of him as Captain von Trapp, John Barrymore, Archbishop Vittorio or even the Shakespeare-spouting Klingon general Chang, there's no doubt Christopher Plummer's career has been jam-packed with memorable performances.

The iconic Canadian actor will be recognized for his wide-ranging career with a lifetime achievement honour at the upcoming Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, which administers the annual awards celebrating homegrown productions, made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Christopher Plummer received a standing ovation as he took the stage to present the award for best film at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

"Every year, the academy has the honour of celebrating those who have made immense contributions to our cultural landscape through their artistry," academy chair Martin Katz said in a statement.

"Christopher Plummer is one of the greatest actors of his generation who has delighted audiences with his iconic performances. We are elated to have him as this year's distinct guest of honour."

Plummer was among the guests at the 2016 ceremony, taking the stage to present the award for the year's best film.

Star of stage and screen

Toronto-born, Montreal-raised Plummer, 87, began his show business career performing on radio and in theatre.

Christopher Plummer, star of stage and screen32:04

He's delivered unforgettable, award-winning stage performances — including acclaimed turns in Cyrano, Barrymore, King Lear and Inherit the Wind — at Canada's Stratford Festival, on Broadway as well as in London's West End.

Over the years, he's also had a prodigious slate of movie and TV roles, from the famed miniseries The Thorn Birds to the beloved musical The Sound of Music to films as varied as Star Trek VI:The Undiscovered Country, The Insider, Up, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and The Last Station.

Christopher Plummer, right, has more than 100 movie credits under his belt and continues to take on new roles. Recent projects include the 2015 drama Remember, co-starring Martin Landau. (CIFF)

Recent credits from the past two years include the films The Exception, Remember and Danny Collins.

VIDEO | Christopher Plummer captivates in revenge thriller Remember

In 2012, Plummer became the oldest ever recipient of an acting Oscar when he won for his supporting turn in Beginners as an elderly widower who comes out of the closet.

"You're only two years older than me, darling," he quipped to his statuette onstage. "Where have you been all my life?"

VIDEO | An Oscar nod for Christopher Plummer

In addition to his Oscar, Plummer's many accolades also include Tony and Emmy Awards, the Governor General's Lifetime Achievement Award and an honorary doctorate from Julliard. He's a companion of the Order of Canada and an inductee of both the Canada and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Christopher Plummer has had a long, versatile and brilliant career on stage and on screen. He is a true gentleman of the arts, exuding elegance and grace, and we are proud to celebrate his legacy," said academy CEO Beth Janson.

The 2017 Canadian Screen Awards gala, honouring the past year's best film, TV and digital media productions, takes place on March 12.

Hosted by comedian Howie Mandel, it will air live on CBC-TV.