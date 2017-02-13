A Disney-owned studio has cancelled its contract with a popular YouTube star after anti-Semitic videos surfaced last week, multiple U.S. news outlets are reporting.

Maker Studios confirmed to Variety on Monday that it had ended its relationship with Felix Kjellberg, who's better known as PewDiePie.

"Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate. Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward," the studio told Variety.

Kjellberg had received 14.7 billion views and had more than 53 million subscribers on his main YouTube page.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the business split, after the newspaper asked about the videos. One of the videos included two men laughing while they held up a sign reading "Death to All Jews."

Kjellberg was known for combining crude language and video game humour in his commentary, Variety reported.