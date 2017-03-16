While most people eagerly share their stories about encountering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, actor Matthew Perry has one story he's "not proud of."

An old friend of the American-born, Ottawa-raised actor reminded him that as kids, "we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," Perry recounted Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I think he was excelling at a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy. And, you know, we beat him up," the Friends actor recalled.

"His dad was prime minister, but I don't think that's the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up ... I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid."

Born in the U.S., Perry moved to Ottawa with his Canadian mother after his parents split during his infancy. She found a job working for the Liberal Party and eventually became a press aide to then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

Perry, who recalled being a few years older than Justin Trudeau, attended Rockcliffe Park Public School with him. The Ottawa primary school is where many politicians and ambassadors send their children.

"I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such heights, becoming prime minister," Perry quipped about the younger Trudeau to Kimmel.

"No, no. I feel shame. I don't want to think about it."