Pop star Katy Perry made social media history Friday, by becoming the first person in the world to reach 100M Twitter followers.

Twitter recognized the Chained to the Rhythm singer's accomplishment Friday by posting a video montage containing some of her tweets. Perry, who broke onto the music scene with her 2008 single I Kissed A Girl, joined Twitter in 2009 and has sent out about 8,500 messages since.

"Thank you @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice!" the singer-songwriter tweeted Friday in response.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is next behind Perry, with 96.8 million followers. In third place is former U.S. president Barack Obama with 90.9 million.

Perry has more than triple the number of followers that President Donald Trump has and about 15 million more than superstar Taylor Swift.

TOP 5 TWITTER ACCOUNTS WITH MOST FOLLOWERS: Katy Perry @katyperry: 100 million followers

Justin Bieber @justinbieber: 96.8 million followers

Barack Obama @barackobama: 90.9 million followers

Taylor Swift @taylorswift: 85.1 million followers

Rihanna @rihanna: 74.1 million followers

It's uncertain, however, how many accounts might be fake.

Perry recently livestreamed her life for four days to help promote her latest album Witness. She also joined Ariana Grande and other well-known artists for the One Love Manchester benefit concert June 4.

Below are some of Perry's most memorable tweets.

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — @katyperry

When you feelin yo self all night & then see that you've had quinoa in your teeth the whole time 🙍🏻 — @katyperry

if she says sorry, sure! — @katyperry