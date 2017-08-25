The director of Wonder Woman says James Cameron's criticism of the film is "unsurprising" because he can't understand it.

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian, Cameron called "the self-congratulatory back-patting" Hollywood's been doing over the film "misguided."

Cameron says Wonder Woman is "an objectified icon."

"It's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing," he said. "I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards."

He points to Sarah Connor, the gritty protagonist from his Terminator films, as a better role model, who he said was "not a beauty icon. She was wrong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit."

Director James Cameron, left, and actress Linda Hamilton, right, arrive for the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1998. Hamilton portrayed Sarah Connor in the first two Terminator films. (Hal Garb/AFP/Getty Images)

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fired back in a tweet Thursday night, writing that Cameron can't understand the character because he's not a woman.

She adds that "if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong ... then we haven't come very far."

Jenkins acknowledged Cameron's praise of her film Monster, which starred Charlize Theron as serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

"Our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated," Jenkins tweeted.

"But if women have to always be hard, tough, and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far."

Wonder Woman has made a global total of more than $800 million US at the box office since its release in June.