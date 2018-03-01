WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

An apology from Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, released amid a sexual assault allegation, "isn't good enough" and shows he doesn't understand the meaning of consent, says an Ottawa woman who has accused the rock star of raping her in 2016.

'I think he's only sorry because he got caught.' - Ottawa woman who accused Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault

In an evening post to his Twitter account Wednesday, Hoggard stated he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour but acknowledged he has "objectified" women in the past.

"I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour," Hoggard wrote.

"I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry."

Hoggard denies the Ottawa woman's allegation and says the pair had consensual sex in his hotel room.

The 24-year-old Ottawa woman who came forward to CBC News with the allegation against the singer said she does not believe his apology is genuine.

Ottawa woman reacts to Jacob Hoggard apology0:44

"I'm just so angry," said the woman, whom CBC is not identifying to protect her privacy.

"I think he's only sorry because he got caught," she said. "There is not a single woman in the world that I know that would consent to being degraded. And that's what he did to me. He degraded me. I think he needs to understand that consent can be taken away at any point and I think he needs a lesson on consent, actually."

An Ottawa woman who accused Jacob Hoggard of raping her in 2016 said she believes his apology isn't genuine. (CBC)

She previously told CBC she first connected with Hoggard in 2016 through the dating app Tinder before meeting him two weeks later at a Toronto hotel room. There, she alleges he slapped her, spat on her and forced her to have anal sex.

She said he didn't wear a condom and that he ignored her when she cried "stop" through tears.

Ottawa woman accuses Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard of rape3:00

"I was clear that I was not interested in it, and I was so uncomfortable, and I started crying, and he just kept telling me that I was being a good girl and petting my head."

She did not file a police complaint. CBC cannot independently verify what happened behind closed doors at the hotel but has corroborated parts of the young woman's version of events by speaking with four of her friends, including a woman whom she called after leaving the hotel, and viewing a medical record of her visit to a doctor six days after the incident.

Band taking 'indefinite hiatus'

The Canadian rock band also released a separate statement Wednesday, saying it will take an "indefinite hiatus" after their current tour is over. The downfall of the rockers comes amid the growing #MeToo movement and a broader conversation, particularly in the entertainment industry, about sexual misconduct.

Members of the band Hedley pose on the red carpet during the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, March 15, 2015. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

The Ottawa woman said the backlash against Hedley in recent weeks is a valuable learning moment for women and a teaching opportunity for parents.

She said she has tried to avoid social media since speaking out, but knows there are some fans who are standing by Hoggard and continue to attend his concerts.

"I feel sorry for them because they thought that this man was someone who he's not. I think that people need to choose better idols," she said.

"The man that they idolized let them down."