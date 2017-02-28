The Weeknd, Muse and Lorde will headline Osheaga's 2017 edition this summer.

Now in its 12th year, the expansive Montreal music festival announced its lineup Tuesday. The list includes many big names in alternative and electronic music like Alabama Shakes, Major Lazer, Father John Misty, Solange, Foster the People and the Shins.

Broken Social Scene, Tegan and Sara, Arkells, Death From Above 1979 and PUP are among the Canadian acts on this year's bill. Osheaga organizers plan to announce more names as the festival nears.

Many Canadian acts are on this year's lineup, including Tegan and Sara. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The three-day festival runs August 4, 5 and 6 at a new, temporary location on Île Notre-Dame at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The main site — at the park's Île Sainte-Hélène — is being renovated and will not return until the 2019 version of the fest.

Weekend passes are on sale, but single day passes will not be offered until closer to August.

Many have been speculating who would be on this year's lineup since organizers released a memory game last week. Several of the predictions made the lineup, which can be found below.