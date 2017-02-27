There was drama, comedy and even a plot twist on Sunday at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Here are a few memorable moments that stood out and, of course, the one that stood above the rest.

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) on 26 February 2017 shows Warren Beatty trying to explain the envelope mishap that ended the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony in stunning fashion. (Aaron Poole/AMPAS/EPA)

The astronaut

There were many standing ovations at the ceremony, but one of the loudest was for 98-year-old NASA astronaut Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the film Hidden Figures.

Johnson was introduced by Taraji P. Henson — who portrayed her — and her co-stars in the film about female black mathematicians who helped NASA in the U.S. space race with the Soviets.

Henson called Johnson "a true NASA and American hero."

Wearing a long blue dress, Johnson said, "Thanks very much."

Katherine Johnson, seated centre, is introduced by actresses from the film Hidden Figures. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

​The tourists

At one point, host Jimmy Kimmel pranked an unsuspecting gaggle of tourists. The group thought they were going to an exhibit but ended up in the front row with Meryl Streep and Casey Affleck.

The tourists awkwardly interacted with movie stars, with some shaking hands with Ryan Gosling and others rubbing Mahershala Ali's Oscar award like it would grant them three wishes. Kimmel even had Jennifer Aniston give her sunglasses to a woman with a selfie stick.

The bit was inspired, but eventually dragged on and on ... and on.

Jimmy Kimmel, right, looks on as a tourist named Gary kisses Nicole Kidman's hand at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The feud

Kimmel has had a longstanding faux feud with actor Matt Damon, which spilled over into the Oscars.

"I've known Matt for a long time now," Kimmel said. "I've known Matt for so long, when I first met Matt, I was the fat one."

At various point in the ceremony, Damon tried to trip Kimmel as he was walking aisle; Kimmel sent up Damon's We Bought a Zoo as part of the night's periodic segments on films that stars admired.

When Damon finally went up to present a screenplay Oscar, Kimmel commandeered the orchestra and personally initiated the so-called "wrap it up" music every time Damon tried to speak.

"WRAP IT UP!" - @jimmykimmel playing Matt Damon off the stage... while he reads nominations. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0grELfJ1zx — @GMA

The boycott

Iran's The Salesman won for best foreign language film, but its director Asghar Farhadi, who won the same award in 2011 for A Separation, was not there to accept the award.

Farhadi boycotted the ceremony in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent executive order, struck down by the courts, which aimed to bar entry to the U.S. to anyone with citizenship from seven Muslim-majority countries. Farhadi is from Iran, one of the seven countries listed in the ban.

"My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrant to the U.S.," Farhadi said in a statement read by Iranian astronaut Anousheh Ansari, who accepted the award on his behalf.

The moment drew parallels to Marlon Brandon's 1973 boycott.

Anousheh Ansari accepts the award for best foreign language film for The Salesman on behalf of Asghar Farhadi. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The tweets

Kimmel predictably reprised his show's Mean Tweets segment, with perhaps the funniest Ryan Gosling's reading of a foul-mouthed jealous type.

Kimmel had earlier in the show joked that Trump would tweet about the Oscars "during his 5 a.m. bowel movement," taking a jab at Trump's early morning Twitterstorms.

But rather than wait, he decided to tweet directly at the president. Live on TV. At the Oscars. Twice.

Trump has yet to reply.

The mistake

To quote Kanye: "Did he forget the names just like Steve Harvey?"

Best picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway — stars of the classic film Bonnie and Clyde — were nearly involved in the greatest Hollywood heist of all time when they mistakenly announced that La La Land had won.

While the film's cast and crew were celebrating onstage, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz took the mic and made the correction.

"No, there's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture" he said. "This is not a joke."

And yet, it was the funniest moment at the 89th Academy Awards.