Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to host the Oscars next year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the MC announcement Tuesday morning.

Kimmel, host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, helmed February's edition of the annual awards show, now infamous for its best picture mix-up.

Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope) — @jimmykimmel

He capped off the show by promising to "never come back."

"If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" Kimmel said in a statement Tuesday.

'Highlight of my career'

Botched ending aside, academy execs were pleased with Kimmel's hosting duties, with president Cheryl Boone Isaacs calling him one of the "finest hosts in Oscar history."

His hosting gig largely resembled his star-studded late night show. there were appearances by Guillermo, baiting tweets sent to U.S. President Donald Trump and the continuation of his longstanding faux feud with actor Matt Damon. Kimmel did face criticism though for making fun of non-white names throughout the awards show, including best supporting actor winner Mahershala Ali.

Kimmel called hosting the Oscars "a highlight" of his career.

He's no stranger to the awards circuit — in addition to his late-night show (which has been on the air since 2003), he's also hosted the Emmy Awards, the American Music Awards and the ESPYs.

The next Academy Awards will take place March 4, 2018.