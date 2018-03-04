Glitz and glamour are sharing the spotlight with more sober discussion about the changes the #MeToo and Time's Up movements are making in Hollywood as the 90th Academy Awards get underway.

Jimmy Kimmel, hosting at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, must tread a delicate line between the usual celebratory atmosphere and the onslaught of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations that have bombarded the entertainment industry and many others since last fall.

Even the red carpet was under scrutiny, with many watching to see if celebrities would bypass E! host Ryan Seacrest, who faces sexual harassment allegations by his former stylist, Suzie Hardy. Seacrest, who has denied the allegations, seemed to operate as usual, talking to stars ranging from Oscar contenders Diane Warren and Allison Janney to Canadians Christopher Plummer and Donald Sutherland.

Jane Fonda, wearing a Time's Up pin, waves to the crowd outside the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

On the red carpet, famous faces also showed their support to a variety of causes on the red carpet, with pins supporting Time's Up and immigrants seen on lapels and gowns.

Sam Rockwell picked up the first Oscar of the night, taking the best supporting actor trophy for his role as a racist sheriff's deputy in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Darkest Hour followed with a win for best hair makeup and hairstyling.

The Shape of Water is the night's top nominee, with the Ontario-shot film in the running with 13 nominations (with many Canadians who worked on the movie in contention). Other key nominees include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Get Out.

Get Out director Jordan Peele is seen outside the Hollywood & Highland Center. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Though the film academy has put measures in place to avoid a repeat of last year's epic best-picture mix-up, Hollywood icons Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are expected to get a second chance: the Bonnie and Clyde stars are rumoured to once again present best picture to close the show.