Nominees for the world's most prominent film awards — the Oscars — are being announced in Hollywood this morning.

Actors Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, all past winners, will help announce the contenders, along with filmmaker Jason Reitman and actor Ken Watanabe, both previous nominees.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has enlisted a host of industry figures to announce the nominees across 24 categories in a new format this year.

It will make the announcement digitally via a global live stream on its website Oscars.org, also carried by some broadcasters, rather than at a press conference as in years past.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 8:18 a.m. ET.

The 89th Academy Awards take place Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as MC.

The evening will include the acknowledgement of recent Governors Award winners — the honorary Oscar prizes — to actor Jackie Chan, film editor Anne Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and filmmaker Frederick Wiseman.