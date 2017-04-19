Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the network said in a statement.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," said the statement.

The network said host Tucker Carlson will take over O'Reilly's primetime slot.

O'Reilly said in a statement Wednesday it's "tremendously disheartening" to leave Fox "due to completely unfounded claims."

In an April 1 statement, O'Reilly said that he had been unfairly targeted because of his public prominence. He has been off the air on vacation since April 11.

Marc Kasowitz, O'Reilly's lawyer, said in a statement on Tuesday that the television host "has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America."

It is not known exactly how Fox News will handle O'Reilly's exit or whether he would be allowed to say goodbye to viewers on the air, according to a New York magazine report.

Most watched program

Representatives at Fox News and its parent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. were not immediately available for comment.

A Vatican photograph showed O'Reilly shaking hands with Pope Francis after a general audience on Wednesday, but it was not clear if the Pope knew who the television host was.

Demonstrators outside News Corporation headquarters in New York City called for O'Reilly's firing Tuesday, a day before the network severed ties with the host. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The New York Times reported on April 1 that Fox and O'Reilly, a 20-year veteran of the conservative cable network, paid five women a total of $13 million to settle harassment claims. The five women who received settlements either worked for O'Reilly or appeared as guests on his program, according to the New York Times story.

O'Reilly said in the statement at the time that he had settled only to spare his children from the controversy.

O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor, is the most watched program on Fox News and is coming off the highest-rated first quarter in its history, averaging four million viewers, according to Nielsen. Ad-tracking firm Kantar Media said the show brought in $147.13 million US in advertising revenue in 2016.

Twenty-First Century Fox's last fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2016, brought in a total of $7.65 billion in advertising revenue.

O'Reilly's departure follows that of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, right. Fox contributor Julie Roginsky, left, brought a lawsuit against Ailes. (Richard Drew, left, and Charles Sykes/Associated Press)

But after the New York Times report, advertisers including BMW of North America, Allstate Corp, French pharmaceuticals maker Sanofi SA and T. Rowe Price , pulled their advertising from O'Reilly's prime-time show.

O'Reilly's exit follows that of former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes, who was forced to resign in July after being accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, including former anchor Gretchen Carlson. Ailes has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Twenty-First Century Fox has tapped the law firm Paul, Weiss Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, which also looked into the allegations against Ailes, to investigate O'Reilly's conduct.

Investors unruffled

Investors seemed to take the news in stride. Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox were down less than one per cent at $30.50 in Wednesday afternoon trading.

O'Reilly's departure will not have any effect on Twenty-First Century Fox's overall profitability, said Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan are co-executive chairmen of the company and son James is chief executive officer.

"They could literally go dark during the time his program airs and they would still be profitable," said Wieser.

A bigger issue for investors is what the Murdochs will do to prevent the company being in the headlines again just a few months from now, Wieser said. "That's bigger than O'Reilly," he said. "The cultural issue is a big issue."