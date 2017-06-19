Gord Downie and indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle are to be appointed to the Order of Canada today.

Maracle will be named an officer of the Order of Canada and Downie will be named a member.

They are among 30 recipients to be honoured for leadership in supporting indigenous issues, including National Hockey League player Jordin Tootoo, who will receive a meritorious service medal in the civil division.

Downie, who announced last year that he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, has become a strong advocate for indigenous people and issues.

His recent solo album and graphic novel Secret Path tells the story of an indigenous boy, Chanie Wenjack, who died while trying to escape a residential school.

Indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle, the executive director of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, will be named an officer of the Order of Canada. (Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres)

Maracle, a Mohawk from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and executive director of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, is known as a passionate advocate for urban indigenous peoples and women's issues.

Downie's Tragically Hip bandmates will also receive one of the country's highest civilian honours at a later date.