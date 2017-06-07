Ariana Grande's rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow and other performances from Sunday's One Love Manchester concert have been released as a charity album to benefit victims of the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Following Grande's emotional cover, which closed the show, fans had called on the American pop star to release the performance as a further charity fundraiser for the British Red Cross and its We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The sold-out concert also featured Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Take That and more. Broadcasters worldwide carried the live concert, which was also streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The 39-track One Love Manchester album is now available via multiple streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal.

All proceeds will support those affected by the bomb attack, which occurred just after Grande's May 22 concert in Manchester. The victims include 22 killed and more than 100 people injured.

$17.4M raised for fund so far

Ex-Oasis bandleader and songwriter Noel Gallagher is also donating royalties from the group's tune Don't Look Back in Anger to the fund.

The song, performed at the benefit by Coldplay and Ariana Grande, has resurfaced on the U.K. music charts and become an unofficial anthem symbolizing Manchester's resilience since the attack. Oasis was one of Manchester's most famous musical exports.

Gallagher's brother and former bandmate Liam made a surprise appearance at the show, but blasted his sibling for not showing up.

The Manchester emergency fund has crossed the £10 million ($17.4 million Cdn) mark, with Sunday's One Love Concert responsible for boosting the campaign by about £2.7 million ($4.7 million Cdn), the British Red Cross revealed earlier this week.

The U.K. was hit once again on Saturday, the day before the concert, with a pair of lethal attacks at London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market.