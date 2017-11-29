Anticipation is growing in Omemee, Ont., amid rumours that hometown hero Neil Young is returning Friday to play a concert.

On Nov. 11, Young teased that he would be "going to my town" for the concert, sparking speculation that he might be heading to Omemee, where he lived for a few years as a child.

While organizers have not confirmed the location for the show, which will be streamed live on CTV.ca and on Facebook outside Canada, local media say that streets around the venue are closed through Saturday to accommodate the concert.

There have also been reports of large transport trucks marked as "sound and light staging" parked near Coronation Hall.

Several Twitter users in Omemee — population 1,271, according to the 2016 census — also posted photos of trucks and other activity outside the hall.

There is no information on tickets for the concert and a spokeswoman for Bell Media, which owns CTV, said on Tuesday that "there is no plan to announce the location at this time."

The show coincides with the release of Young's new album The Visitor and a new online archive of his work.