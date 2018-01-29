Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show's upcoming season Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.

You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW... Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — @CBSBigBrother

Besides Manigault Newman, other contestants include actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur and Keshia Knight Pulliam, basketball star Metta World Peace, retired mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell and Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath.

Manigault Newman previously appeared on The Apprentice, with real estate mogul Donald Trump.

She most recently worked as an adviser to U.S. President Trump.