Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on Celebrity Big Brother.
CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show's upcoming season Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.
You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW... Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX—
@CBSBigBrother
Besides Manigault Newman, other contestants include actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur and Keshia Knight Pulliam, basketball star Metta World Peace, retired mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell and Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath.
Manigault Newman previously appeared on The Apprentice, with real estate mogul Donald Trump.
She most recently worked as an adviser to U.S. President Trump.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.