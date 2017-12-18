Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of popular South Korean boy band SHINee, was found dead Monday in Seoul. He was 27.
Kim, better known by his stage name Jonghyun, was found unconscious at a residence hotel and was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.
Police said Kim's sister told them that, before his death, the singer had behaved erratically and sent her text messages that included messages such as "Final farewell" and "I've had difficulties."
Yonhap news agency said authorities found burned coal briquettes, which produce carbon monoxide, in a frying pan in Kim's hotel room.
Police said they have not yet determined whether he killed himself.
Kim debuted in 2008 as the main singer of SHINee, and cultivated a career as both a group member and a solo singer-songwriter. His last public appearance was at a solo concert titled Inspired on Dec. 9 and 10 in Seoul.
He was scheduled to hold concerts with SHINee members in Tokyo and Osaka in February, Yonhap reported.
South Korea has one of the highest suicide rates among developed countries. A string of high-profile figures, including a former president and business executives, have killed themselves in recent years.
