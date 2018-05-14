Superman actress Margot Kidder dead at age 69

Superman actress Margot Kidder, born in Yellowknife, N.W.T., has died at age 69.

She died Sunday at her home in Livingston, Mont., according to an obituary posted online Monday by the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Kidder's family has publicly confirmed the death.

"Her health hadn't been fantastic," her Toronto-based sister, Annie Kidder, told CTV on Monday afternoon.

The family is awaiting the coroner's report to reveal the cause of death, she added.

Actors Christopher Reeve, as Superman, and Margot Kidder, as Lois Lane, appear in a scene from the 1978 movie Superman. (TMS & DC Comics Inc.)

Best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the Superman films of the 1970s and 1980s, she went on to become an advocate for mental health issues after speaking out about living with bipolar disorder.

She also became a political activist in recent years and was among a group of environmentalists to be arrested outside the White House in 2011 during a protest against TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline.

Kidder, who became an American citizen, had settled in Montana to live in a "culture-free zone" away from the spotlight and close to her daughter and grandchildren.