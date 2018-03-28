K-pop star Seo Minwoo dead at 33

South Korean singer and actor Seo Minwoo, the lead vocalist of popular K-pop boy band 100%, has died in Seoul.

The singer was found dead at his home in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood on Sunday, according to his music label TOP Media.

In a statement, TOP Media said the singer had suffered cardiac arrest, though no official cause of death has been released by Korean authorities.

"His family, the 100% members, and the TOP Media artists and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning from the unexpected, sad news," read a message (in Korean) on the label's website.

A private funeral will be held according to the wishes of his family, according to the statement.

The lead vocalist of 100% since its debut in 2012, Seo took a 21-month break beginning in 2014 to fulfill his mandatory military service. (Sogogijuseyo/Instagram)

The 33-year-old singer was the eldest member of 100%, which got its start in 2012 and has released multiple albums. Members competed on the South Korean reality show The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project last year and the group recently made its debut in Japan.

In addition to being the leader of 100%, Seo was also an actor. He had starred in movies and TV shows before and through his time with the band, most recently appearing in a cameo in the television drama Marriage Clinic: Love and War 2.

In 2014, Seo took a 21-month break from 100% to participate in South Korea's mandatory military service.

Fans, colleagues pay tribute

Former 100% bandmate Woo Changbum was among those who posted tributes to the late singer on social media.

"I hope you are comfortable in the sky. I want you to be a bright star and shine on this world," he posted via Instagram.

The group's fanbase — known as "perfection" — took to Twitter to post heartfelt messages honouring Seo and detailing his impact on their lives.

Seo Minwoo is my life mentor. He gave up everything for 100% and perfection. Words are not enough to describe how great of a person he is. How lovely, caring and talented he is.<br><br>Seo Minwoo, my king... I love you. <a href="https://t.co/nKe79E7fAD">pic.twitter.com/nKe79E7fAD</a> —@SexyChanyonce I decided to come back because my perfection family is here. Every perfection truly loved Minwoo and it makes me so happy that we have this kind of relationship, between perfections, as a fandom, and baekpo. He is one of a kind. We love you so much Seo Minwoo. —@moriiranmaru

Though 100% was scheduled to perform two upcoming shows in Japan in April, there has been no word from TOP Media whether the concerts will continue.

Seo's sudden passing is the second shocking death to hit the K-pop industry in recent months, following that of SHINee lead singer Kim Jong-hyun this past December.