Emmy award-winning actor and SiriusXM radio host Jay Thomas has died at the age of 69.

Thomas' agent and friend, Don Buchwald, announced his death from cancer to the New York Daily News.

"Jay Thomas was one of the funniest and kindest men I have had the honour to call both client and friend for 25 years-plus," Thomas Estey, the actor's publicist, told Variety.

Thomas' career spanned decades and included memorable stints on TV sitcoms Cheers and Murphy Brown, which won him two Emmy Awards for his role as obnoxious talk show host Jerry Gold.

The Texas-born, New Orleans-raised performer made his TV debut in Mork & Mindy and later also starred in the short-lived 1990 sitcoms Married People and Love and War.

In recent years, Thomas continued to appear in supporting roles on various shows, including the dramas Cold Case, Boston Legal, Hung, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and, most recently, Ray Donovan.

Actor Jay Thomas was also the host of SiriusXM's The Jay Thomas Show. (Mark Von Holden/SIRIUSXM Radio/Getty Images)

He was also a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, often appearing on the annual Christmas episode to share stories of his time as a young DJ.

Thomas never quite left radio behind. He was also the host of The Jay Thomas Show on SiriusXM.

He is survived by his wife, Sally, and sons Sam, Max and J.T.