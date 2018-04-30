Actress Pamela Gidley dead at 52

Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the Twin Peaks prequel, Fire Walk With Me, died earlier this month. She was 52.

Gidley's death was announced Sunday in an obituary. It says that she "died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Seabrook," referring to a New Hampshire town.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Gidley pursued a modelling and acting career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles, according to the obituary.

Fire Walk with Me was released in 1992, capitalizing on the quirky and dark hit ABC series Twin Peaks, but did not find success at the box office. Gidley did not appear in the original series.

Gidley had a feature role in the short-lived Fox series Skin starring Olivia Wilde and recurring roles on television series The Pretender and CSI. Her movie roles included S.F.W., Thrashin' and Cherry 2000 and she also appeared on TV in episodes of MacGyver, Tour of Duty and The Closer.

Gidley's last credit, according to database imdb.com, was in 2006.

At the family's request, all services will be private.