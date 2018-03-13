Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit Flava in Ya Ear has died in South Carolina.

Colleton County Corner Richard Harvey says the 47-year-old Mack died at his home in Walterboro around 9 p.m. Monday. Harvey said it appeared Mack died of natural causes.

The Long Island, N.Y., rapper helped launch Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment with his first album, Project: Funk da World. It was anchored by Flava in Ya Ear, which was nominated for a Grammy.

The remix also included LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and the then up-and-coming Biggie Smalls. His follow-up single, Get Down went gold.

"Craig Mack you were the first artist to release music on Bad Boy and gave us our first hit. You always followed your heart and you had an energy that was out of this world. You believed in me and you believed in Bad Boy," Diddy said on social media on Tuesday.

Craig Mack, you were the first artist to release music on Bad Boy and gave us our first hit. You always followed your heart and you had an energy that was out of this world. You believed in me and you believed in Bad Boy. I will never forget what you did for hip-hop. pic.twitter.com/qvnxRTcdXv — @Diddy

After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, Operation: Get Down in 1997, but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

After news travelled of his death, the rapper was remembered by artists ranging from Questlove to Lin-Miranda Manuel.

1994, lunch.

Me: I don't get Flava In Ya Ear. He's behind the beat.

My friend @evanhr: Or maybe Craig Mack has a new flow, and your brain literally isn't ready for it.

Me: ...

*5 hours later*

Me: KICKIN..MAD...FLAVA...IN YA EARRRR

*Evan was right*#RIPCraigMack — @Lin_Manuel

I’m so saddened to get a text about Craig Mack😞 I am grateful to have worked with him on this song on the Dangerous Minds soundtrack & he was so kind funny & Talented 🙌🏾 Rest peacefully Craig🙏🏾 https://t.co/RJy4bqdeP1 — @MissyElliott

#CraigMack killed the 90s with 1 song and 1 remix. 👂🏽. Untouchable. RIP. — @MIAuniverse

Rest in Beats Craig Mack — @MrChuckD