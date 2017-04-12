Charlie Murphy, best known as a cast member of Chappelle's Show and for his work with brother Eddie Murphy, has died at the age of 57.

Murphy died Wednesday morning from leukemia, according to his publicist Domenick Nati. His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

Brothers Charlie and Eddie Murphy appear in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2012. (Christopher Polk/Reuters)

Though he had minor film roles during the 1980s and 1990s, New York-born Murphy found widespread fame as a recurring cast member on Dave Chappelle's blockbuster Comedy Central sketch program Chappelle's Show.

One popular segment — titled "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" — saw him recount stories about past encounters with celebrities such as Prince and Rick James during his days as part of his younger brother Eddie's entourage.

Murphy is seen at the Los Angeles premiere of Norbit in 2007 with his wife, Tisha. She died of cervical cancer in 2009. (Hector Mata/AFP/Getty Images)

More recently, Murphy had done voice work for animated series The Boondocks and the game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, appeared in the shows Black Jesus and Meet the Blacks and performed standup as part of the Comedy Get Down Tour alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez.

He had been slated to appear on the upcoming fourth season of the Starz drama series Power and was credited as a writer on several of his brother's movies, including Norbit, Paper Soldiers and Vampire in Brooklyn.

Murphy's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died from cervical cancer in 2009. His survivors include their two children and a child from a previous relationship.

News of his death prompted a flood of reaction online from friends, colleagues, fans and even the U.S. Department of Defence, which paid tribute to Murphy, who had served in the U.S. navy.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — @chrisrock

After every gig, he rushed home to be with his kids. He died with gigs on the books. #RIP #mybrotha #charliemurphy #CGD pic.twitter.com/JIV1U2Y98W — @RealDLHughley

Rest in Paradise my brother @charliemurphy pic.twitter.com/pUfTXgqhao — @RealDLHughley

Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — @UncleRUSH