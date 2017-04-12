Murphy died Wednesday morning from leukemia, according to his publicist Domenick Nati. His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.
One popular segment — titled "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" — saw him recount stories about past encounters with celebrities such as Prince and Rick James during his days as part of his younger brother Eddie's entourage.
More recently, Murphy had done voice work for animated series The Boondocks and the game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, appeared in the shows Black Jesus and Meet the Blacks and performed standup as part of the Comedy Get Down Tour alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez.
He had been slated to appear on the upcoming fourth season of the Starz drama series Power and was credited as a writer on several of his brother's movies, including Norbit, Paper Soldiers and Vampire in Brooklyn.
News of his death prompted a flood of reaction online from friends, colleagues, fans and even the U.S. Department of Defence, which paid tribute to Murphy, who had served in the U.S. navy.
We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC—
@chrisrock
After every gig, he rushed home to be with his kids. He died with gigs on the books. #RIP #mybrotha #charliemurphy #CGD pic.twitter.com/JIV1U2Y98W—
@RealDLHughley
Rest in Paradise my brother @charliemurphy pic.twitter.com/pUfTXgqhao—
@RealDLHughley
Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽—
@UncleRUSH
Fair winds & following seas to @USNavy veteran & comedian @CharlieMurphy who lost his battle with leukemia today at the age of 57. #RIP https://t.co/7EeGpJcpWZ—
@DeptofDefense
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.