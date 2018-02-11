New York's attorney general filed a suit Sunday against the Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein and his brother Robert Weinstein for "egregious violations" of the state's civil rights, human rights and business laws.

In a press release, Eric Schneiderman alleges executives from the company and its board consistently failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein, who was CEO at the time.

The suit includes "numerous employee-victim accounts of sexual harassment, intimidation, and other misconduct."

Any sale of the Weinstein Company must ensure that victims will be compensated and that employees are protected going forward, the attorney general said.

