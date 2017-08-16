One Oasis brother played the Manchester benefit concert. The other will now perform at a special benefit concert to reopen the Manchester Arena, post-bombing.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline We Are Manchester on Sept. 9, alongside fellow British acts Rick Astley, Courteeners and Blossoms.

The arena said the show will "welcome back live entertainment fans."

The event comes more than four months after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the venue following an Ariana Grande concert. The May attack occured in front of the arena, in a so-called soft target — a public space which is tricky to police. That space has been under renovation since July.

Proceeds from the upcoming We Are Manchester concert will go towards building a monument to mark the bombing.

Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of the bombing. (Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

Arena officials said security will be increased, with doors to open hours before the show starts, and have urged concert-goers to keep personal items at home. A statement said there will be no bag storage and everyone will be screened.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Oasis, the Gallagher brothers' former band, is one of Manchester's most famous musical exports. The group's tune Don't Look Back in Anger became a symbol of the northern English city's resilience post-attack and was belted out in many public places.

But an ongoing feud has long kept the brothers from performing together.

Following his surprise performance at June's star-studded benefit concert, Liam Gallagher slammed his brother Noel for not showing up.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, however, subsequently praised both brothers for supporting the charity effort, noting in tweets that "everyone knew [Noel] couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit and for lending us those incredible songs."

1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday — @coldplay

2/ everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit — @coldplay

3/ and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm — @coldplay

4/ and thank you @liamgallagher, that was awesome x cm + jb — @coldplay

Noel Gallagher, who was the principal songwriter of Oasis, also donated royalties from the group's tune Don't Look Back in Anger to the Red Cross' We Love Manchester Emergency Fund after the track resurfaced on music charts after the attack.