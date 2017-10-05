Kazuo Ishiguro, seen in this 2005, has won this year's Nobel Prize in Literature. Ishiguro, 62, is the author of novels including Never Let Me Go and The Remains of the Day. (Reuters)

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, known for books including The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go, has been awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature.

Born in Japan, Ishiguro now lives in Britain and writes in English.

The Swedish academy cited him for "novels of great emotional force, (he) has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."

The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go were both made into films.

The prize is worth roughly $1.3 million Cdn.

The choice of British novelist Ishiguro marks a return to conventional literature after two consecutive years in which the prize went to non-traditional recipients — singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich.