Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born British novelist best known for The Remains of the Day, won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday.

The selection of the 62-year-old Ishiguro marked a return to traditional literature following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the prize, worth nearly $1.4 million Cdn.

"He's a very interesting writer in many ways," said Sara Danius, the academy's permanent secretary. "I would say that if you mix Jane Austen — her comedy of manners and her psychological insights — with Kafka, then I think you have Ishiguro."

Sara Danius on Kazuo Ishiguro’s style: mix Jane Austen and Franz Kafka - and “add a little bit of Marcel Proust into the mix.” #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/O3vbJOYF5B — @NobelPrize

Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki, but moved with his family to Britain when he was five years old.

The academy said Ishiguro's eight books are works of emotional force that uncover "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the English author Kazuo Ishiguro pic.twitter.com/j9kYaeMZH6 — @NobelPrize

In The Remains of the Day, a butler at a grand house looks back on a life in service to the aristocracy. The book's gentle rhythms and Downton Abbey-style setting gradually deepen into a darker depiction of the repressed emotional and social landscape of 20th-century England.

The 1993 film adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

Like The Remains of the Day, his 2005 novel Never Let Me Go is not what it seems.

What appears to be the story of three young friends at a boarding school gradually reveals itself as a dystopian tale with elements of science fiction that asks deep ethical questions.

Screenwriter Alex Garland (left), actor Carey Mulligan and author Kazuo Ishiguro pose at the TIFF press conference for the 2010 film adaptation of Never Let Me Go. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Although Ishiguro did not return to Japan until his mid-30s, his first two novels, A Pale View of Hills and An Artist of the Floating World both centered on Japanese characters.

He said in 2015 that he'd noticed that "because it was a novelty that someone with a Japanese background was writing novels in English, all the [reviewers'] metaphors tended to be Japanese-y. They would talk about a very still pond. With carp."

An Artist of the Floating World, in which a Japanese artist looks back on his life, was a finalist for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. He won the Booker in 1989 for The Remains of the Day.

In 1995, Kazuo Ishiguro told us most great writers did their best work before the age of 45. That was before he won the @NobelPrize at 62. pic.twitter.com/zKJA4KTnqe — @cbc_archives

Last year's literature prize went to U.S. songwriter Bob Dylan, and the previous year's to Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich.

Danius said the choice of Ishiguro did not show intention to avoid kind of the controversy sparked by last year's pick of Dylan.

"No, we don't consider these issues," she said. "So we thought that last year was a straightforward choice — we picked one of the greatest poets in our time. And this year, we have picked one of the most exquisite novelists in our time.