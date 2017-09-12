If you're one of the many people who are clamoured for Nintendo's highly coveted retro consoles, you'll have a better chance in the coming months.

Nintendo of America announced Tuesday that the NES Classic, its widly popular, miniaturized version of its 1980s gaming console, is going back into production and will re-appear on store shelves in 2018.

Nintendo also committed to providing "dramatically" more units of its upcoming release, the Super NES Classic Edition, when it launches on Sept. 29 — with the company promising to ship out more Super NES Classics on Day 1 than were shipped of the NES Classic all last year.

Though Nintendo had earlier pledged to ship the newer release only until the end of 2017, it now vows that shipments will arrive in stores "regularly."

Nintendo Europe's Twitter account specifically stated that it will ship Super NES Classic units in 2018.

We’re happy to confirm that we’ll continue to ship stock of #SNESmini to Europe in 2018.

— @NintendoEurope

Don't pay inflated auction prices, warns Nintendo

The NES Classic was a surprise hit in 2016, with all copies selling out in stores and online within minutes of being stocked. Copies were often later found on online auction sites like Ebay, selling for three times its $80 ($60 US) sticker price or more. Then, about six months after it first hit store shelves, Nintendo discontinued the retro console in April after selling roughly 2.4 million units worldwide.

Fans feared that history would repeat itself with the Super NES Classic, as pre-order stock again disappeared within minutes — sometimes seconds — of being listed online.

Nintendo also said that it has 'dramatically increased' production on the NES Classic's successor, the Super NES Classic, which contains 21 classic games from the '90s. (Nintendo)

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé said the firm has "dramatically increased" production of the Super NES Classic. He also urged customers not to pay more than the suggested retail price on auction sites, suggesting there will be enough supply to meet the feverish demand.

The Super NES Classic will include 21 classic games from what is arguably the Japanese game company's golden years, including Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Street Fighter II. It will also include the previously unreleased game Star Fox 2 as well as two controllers.