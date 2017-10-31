House of Cards has suspended production indefinitely on its sixth and final season in the wake of allegations that star and executive producer Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on a young actor more than 30 years ago.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards Season 6, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns for our cast and crew," the streaming company and producer Media Rights Capital said in a statement released Tuesday.

The news came the day after the companies announced the acclaimed, Emmy-winning political drama — one of Netflix's original hits — would end with Season 6, which recently began production and was slated to air in 2018.

Executives had arrived at the show's Baltimore set on Monday afternoon to meet with actors and crew to ensure they "continue to feel safe and supported." Spacey was not scheduled to be on set on Monday.

In a Buzzfeed article posed on Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance towards him more than 30 years ago, when the former child actor was 14 and Spacey was 26. At the time, in 1986, the two were appearing in separate productions on Broadway.

Spacey responded via a Twitter statement claiming he did not recall the incident and expressing regret, but also publicly coming out as gay — which sparked an instant backlash and criticism by those accusing him of trying to divert attention from the allegation.

A spokesperson for Netflix said Monday that the decision to end the show had been made before the Buzzfeed report. The company said it was "deeply troubled" by Rapp's accusation.