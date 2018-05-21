Barack and Michelle Obama ink deal with Netflix

Skip to Main Content
Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.

Netflix CEO says the Obamas are uniquely positioned to highlight stories about people making a difference

Former U.S. president Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama will produce films and series for Netflix, the streaming service said Monday. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.

Netflix said Monday, in a tweet, that the former U.S. president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said that the Obamas are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities.

Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman's Netflix talk show.

