Netflix Canada is warning of a scam being sent to users via email or text message that asks for credit card information. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

Netflix Canada is warning subscribers to be wary of a scam.

The company says on its website that some Canadian users are receiving "suspicious" texts and emails asking for their login details.

The fake messages tell subscribers their Netflix access has been suspended due to a payment issue and direct them to a fake Netflix website that asks for their credit card information.

Unlike many scams, the fake Netflix website appears very similar to the real company's web page. There are images from some of Netflix's most popular series, including The Crown.

Netflix recommends users avoid clicking the link sent in the email or text, and reporting the message through the help section of their official website.