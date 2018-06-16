Natalie Portman calls Harvard pal Jared Kushner 'a super-villain'

Natalie Portman says her Harvard classmate Jared Kushner has become a "super-villain."

The Academy Award-winning actress said on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday that there's not much funny to say about "someone you were friends with becoming a super-villain."

Portman and Kushner, who is a White House senior adviser, both graduated from Harvard in 2003. Portman noted that Kushner has compared friends he's lost because of politics to "exfoliating."

Host Stephen Colbert asked, "So you're a dead skin cell?"

Portman answered, "Proudly."

Jared Kushner, White House adviser and son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, hasn't responded to a request for comment. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

Colbert said Kushner was rumoured to be not "that great of a student."

Portman, known for her roles in Black Swan and Jackie, said, "That is true, yes."

Kushner is the son-in-law to President Donald Trump. Portman campaigned for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A spokesperson for Kushner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.