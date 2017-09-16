A location manager for the Netflix series Narcos, Carlos Muñoz, has reportedly been killed in Mexico while scouting locations for the show's next season.

According to the Mexican paper El País, the 37 year old was shot in a "rural area in the Mexican state of Mexico," which it refers to as "a violent region in the centre of the country."

Julio Hernández López, a Mexican writer and journalist, posted a photo of Muñoz in a tweet, writing in Spanish: "He was found dead by bullets in a car."

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — @julioastillero

Parts of Mexico have struggled with staggering drug-related violence in the past decade.

Netflix confirmed the death in a statement, but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

"We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family," the statement said. "The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate."

Narcos is an historical drama series, tracing the rise and fall of Colombian cartels and cocaine's emergence throughout the United States.

Muñoz was experienced in the field, having worked in location management for productions such as Spectre (2015), Sicario (2015), Fast & Furious (2009) and an upcoming project called Gringo, according to the Internet Movie Database.

The World Press Bureau in Mexico also posted a message on its Facebook page about Muñoz's death, citing local media reports.