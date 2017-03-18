Musicians and entertainers reacted to the death of music icon Chuck Berry, who died at age 90 on Saturday in his home in Missouri.

Many took to social media to offer condolences and to remember his life and work.

'Undisputedly the king'

Musician Lenny Kravitz on Instagram hailed Berry as a forefather of rock 'n' roll, saying, "None of us would have been here without you."

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx tweeted that the music genre "wouldn't be what it came to be" without Berry, while Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash said on Instagram Johnny B. Goode singer was "undisputedly the king."

Two fellow music legends wrote about Berry's influence. Bruce Springsteen called him the "greatest" on Twitter, while Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys tweeted that Berry was "a big inspiration."

'Thank you for the poetry'

Berry's music, and especially lyrics, struck a chord with many. Numerous artists chose to honour Berry with his own lyrics.

Ringo Starr quoted Berry's Rock & Roll Music, a song The Beatles would later cover, while British actor Connor McIntyre picked out a lyric from School Day.

Country singer Keith Urban simply tweeted: "Thank you for the poetry."

'A legend just left the building'

Many, including country singer Charlie Daniels, remarked on Berry's legacy as one of the greats.

"The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever," Daniels tweeted.

Rudolf Schenker, guitarist and founding member of the band Scorpions, tweeted: "One of my heroes, a true icon, a legend just left the building. You are the definition of Rock'n'Roll."

The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90

