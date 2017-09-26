Bryan Adams is set to add Broadway creator to his resumé, with the award-winning Canadian musician announced as part of the creative team behind Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Adams, set to perform at the closing of the Invictus Games in Toronto this week, will team up with longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance. They will create a score for the upcoming stage musical based on the blockbuster 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Adams is the latest chart-topping musician to write for Broadway, joining the likes of Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Cyndi Lauper (Kinky Boots) and Sting (The Last Ship), among others.

The musical will have a tryout run in Chicago beginning in March before arriving on Broadway in fall 2018.

Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) and Stave Kazee (Once) have been tapped to appear as the central couple: a prostitute and a business mogul who fall in love after he hires her to be his companion for the week.

Also joining the project is Tony-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

The musical was among the final projects envisioned by influential Hollywood writer-director Garry Marshall, who died in in July 2016. The production's story will be penned by J.F. Lawton, the original movie's screenwriter, and also posthumously co-credited to Marshall.