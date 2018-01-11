British hard rock band Motorhead says former guitarist Fast Eddie has died aged 67.

Motorhead says on Facebook that Edward Clarke died Wednesday in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia.

All of us at Fastway HQ are absolutely heartbroken to have to post this - we have lost a legend.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed.



RIP Fast Eddie pic.twitter.com/d1itpOG0xG — @FastwayOfficial

Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian (Lemmy) Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band's classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil (Philthy Animal) Taylor.

Kilmister and Taylor both died in 2015.

Absolutely devastating news. The world has lost one of its greatest greats. RIP Fast Eddie Clarke. Now the entire classic #Motorhead line-up are back together in a journey that will never end. You’ll never be forgotten. Your legacy will remain forever. Rock on in paradise. pic.twitter.com/NeFAlq5xLB — @XIBash

Ever Metal is hugely saddened to hear the news that

'Fast' Eddie Clarke has passed away at the age of 67. We send our condolences to his family and friends!



Now the 'classic' Motorhead lineup are all together again and I imagine the amps will be turned up to 11!

R.I.P. Eddie 😢 pic.twitter.com/FGoaaOSOYJ — @EverMetal2017

Clarke's time in Motorhead produced some of the band's biggest hits, including the ferocious anthem Ace of Spades.

Clarke left Motorhead in 1982 and later formed the band Fastway.

A later Motorhead guitarist, Phil Campbell, said online that Clarke will be remembered for "his iconic riffs."

Very sorry to hear today the sad news about Eddie Clarke... his iconic riffs inspired many and will remain dear in our hearts.... RIP FAST EDDIE CLARKE — @MotorheadPhil