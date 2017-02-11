British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.

He called her work "drivel" and she called him "amoral" after Morgan defended the U.S. government's travel ban during an appearance on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday.

Former CNN host Piers Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, saying Trump's executive order is "not a Muslim ban and sparking Rowling's Twitter wrath. (Fred Prouser/Reuters)

Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was "not a Muslim ban," and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was "satisfying" to hear Jefferies say that.

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed, many of which used explicit language.

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — @jk_rowling

So @jk_rowling loudly backed Ed Miliband, Remain & Hillary.

Takes some wizardry to be so wrong so often. 😂 — @piersmorgan

Others couldn't resist chiming in, like Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani.