Canadian R&B star The Weeknd says he's cutting ties with H&M after being "deeply offended" by an ad for the retailer showing a black child in a hoodie bearing the phrase "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

The Toronto performer noted online he was "shocked" by the ad, which prompted him to end his partnership with the multinational company.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — @theweeknd

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, previously teamed up with the Swedish fast-fashion retailer to release special edition menswear collections.

Originally from H&M's U.K. website, the image earned social media condemnation late Sunday and on Monday; criticized as being everything from tone-deaf to shockingly ignorant to racist. Some called for a boycott of the retailer.

In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn — @mrmedina

. @hm, have you lost your damned minds?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/EYuCXLZtv3 — @CharlesMBlow

I was totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least to find this online imagine. @hm do you think this imagery is an appropriate representation of a young black boy? pic.twitter.com/ylCIMZHVtv — @KateOsamor

@hm this is disgusting & irresponsible. You know the history of racist using the term “monkey” to demean people of African descent... and you put this on your website! 😡😡😡😡 “Coolest Monkey In the Jungle” #SMH pic.twitter.com/IY877D2d8R — @KaramoBrown

H&M apologized for the advertisement on Monday. As of early Monday afternoon, the hoodie remained available for sale on the retailer's U.K. website.

"This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended," an H&M spokesperson said.