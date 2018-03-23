Skip to Main Content
Mister Rogers honoured with postage stamp from the US Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service has released a stamp featuring Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Unveiling comes amid new film projects, including documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?

The Associated Press ·
Fred Rogers, the American educator and TV personality best known for Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, is being honoured with a postage stamp and will also be the subject of an upcoming documentary. (PBS Television/Getty Images)
It's a beautiful day to honour Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service has released a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

The "forever" stamp went on sale Friday. It pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show's Neighborhood of Make-Believe sketch.

This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp, which went on sale on Friday. Fred Rogers, the TV host who entertained and educated generations of school-age students, died in 2003 at age 74. (The Associated Press)

Postal officials held a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Among those attending the ceremony were Rogers' widow, Joanne, and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

The stamp honour comes after January's Sundance Film Festival premiere of a new documentary, directed by Morgan Neville, titled Won't You be My Neighbor?

The movie, set to screen at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto in April, looks back on the legacy of Rogers and his ideas about protecting children and childhood.

The release of the film's trailer this week was met with excitement and emotion from those who remember watching Mister Rogers' Neighborhood as children.

Also in the works is a movie starring Tom Hanks as the beloved children's show host, which will tell the story of reporter Tom Junod and how his life changed while writing a magazine profile of Rogers.

With files from CBC News

