Actresses Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver are criticizing Matt Damon for comments he made this week about the "culture of outrage" over sexual misconduct.

In an interview with ABC's Popcorn with Peter Travers, the Suburbicon actor said he believes there's a "spectrum of behaviour" which requires different reactions.

"There's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" said Damon. "Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated."

Alyssa Milano, who promoted the #metoo campaign online, challenged Matt Damon after the actor said we're living in a 'culture of outrage and injury' when it comes to sexual misconduct. (John Shearer/Associated Press)

'Culture of outrage'

His statements got an immediate reaction from Charmed actress Alyssa Milano, who was instrumental in popularizing the #metoo campaign online.

"It's the micro that makes the macro," she posted Friday.

We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. — @Alyssa_Milano

Damon also said he believes "we're so energized to get retribution," living in a "culture of outrage and injury."

Milano posted a series of tweets in response to Damon's comments.

"We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture," she wrote Friday. "We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal."

We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. — @Alyssa_Milano

And she wasn't alone.

Driver, who co-starred with Damon in the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting and once dated him, also pushed back.

"Gosh it's so interesting how men with all these opinions about women's differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf," Driver posted Friday.

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — @driverminnie

Damon defends Louis C.K.

Damon also implied he felt bad for Louis C.K. after the comedian admitted to and apologized for sexual misconduct against multiple women.

"When he came out and said, 'I did this.' He said, 'I did these things. These women are all telling the truth,'" Damon said. "And I just remember thinking, 'Well, that's the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that.' What the hell else are you supposed to do?"

Damon spoke about Louis C.K. during his interview, commending the comedian for apologizing about his sexual misconduct. (Kevork Djansezian/Reuters)

More backlash online

Reaction has been swift on social media for another celebrity's statement as well.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali was blasted after combining an apology online Friday with a "holiday inspired" recipe.

Well-known chef Mario Batali faced backlash online after posting an apology Friday for his behaviour towards women. The written statement ended with a link to a "fan favourite" breakfast recipe. (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/Associated Press)

Batali, who was fired as a co-host of The Chew this week following accusations of misconduct, issued a statement regarding his behaviour in an online newsletter. Several women have alleged he touched them inappropriately.

At the bottom of the page, he also attached a link to a "fan favourite" breakfast recipe: pizza dough cinnamon rolls.

The odd combination was quickly pointed out on Twitter.