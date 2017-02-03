Noah Bublé, the toddler son of Michael Bublé, is "progressing well" with his ongoing cancer treatment, the Canadian singer and wife, Luisana Lopilato, said Friday.

"Doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," said the pair in a statement about the status of their elder son, who has been undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer since last fall.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us," the statement said.

"Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We'd also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly

comforted by your support and love."

Burnaby, B.C.-born Bublé and his Argentine actress wife announced in November that their elder son had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment in the United States.

Lopilato's sister, Daniela Lopilato, told Argentine magazine Gente that Noah started chemotherapy and would continue to receive treatment in the U.S. for four months.

In late October, Lopilato sought medical attention for Noah in Buenos Aires after he fell ill with a high fever, Daniela Lopilato told Gente.

A host of tests ultimately determined he had a throat infection, but also discovered a liver irregularity. Following further tests in the U.S., the toddler was diagnosed with cancer, she said.

Bublé and his wife, who also have a younger son, Elias, said in a statement at the time they were "devastated" by the diagnosis for three-year-old Noah.

"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."

That statement also said no further information will be released.

'We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle,' the couple said in a statement in November. (Michael Bublé/Instagram)

Busy schedule put on hold

Bublé had a busy schedule ahead of him after releasing his ninth studio album, Nobody But Me, in October. The new release was a comeback of sorts, following his vocal cord surgery earlier in the year.

He also withdrew from several major appearances, including the BBC Music Awards in December, and from hosting the Brit Awards this month.

Other commitments were also believed to be on hold.

It's still unknown whether Michael Bublé will continue with his busy schedule, including as host of the Juno Awards in April. (CTV/Bell Media)

Bublé is expected to tour in promotion of Nobody But Me this year and also host the 2017 Juno Awards in April.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family during this difficult time. We are respecting his request for privacy, as such we cannot comment on his participation in the 2017 Juno Awards at this time," said a spokesperson for CTV, the Canadian broadcaster of the Junos, said in November.

For her part, Lopilato had been scheduled to shoot the film Numb at the Edge of the End, with Hayden Christensen and Harvey Keitel.

A multiple Juno and Grammy Award-winning artist, Bublé has sold more than 50 million records and performed around the world.