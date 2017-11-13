Canadian crooner Michael Bublé will return to the stage in the United Kingdom in July for the first time since he and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, suspended their careers to focus on their eldest son who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Bublé​, 42, will be headlining London's BST Hyde Park music and entertainment festival July 13, which will be his only U.K. show in 2018, according to his official Twitter feed.

On Monday, his label, Warner Music Group, told CBC News in an email, "There will be a very limited number of dates booked for next summer." Details weren't immediately available.

Michael will be headlining London’s @BSTHydePark on Friday 13th July – His only UK show in 2018! Tickets go on sale 9am Friday. pic.twitter.com/Oju7QgB1x8 — @michaelbuble

Michael Bublé is seen with his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, and their children, Noah, right, and Elias. (Michael Bublé/Instagram)

Last November, Bublé and Lopilato announced in a Facebook post that their eldest son, Noah, was undergoing treatment for cancer in the United States and that they would put their professional work on hold to care for him.

In February, Bublé and his wife issued a statement saying their son was "progressing well" with his cancer treatments and that "the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy."

In June, Bublé attended the Governor General's Performing Arts Award in Ottawa and said, "You've chosen to bestow this honour on me during what has been an emotional and difficult time for my family."

A multiple Juno and Grammy Award winner born in Burnaby, B.C., Bublé has sold more than 50 million records and performed around the world.

Bublé released his ninth studio album, Nobody But Me, in October 2016.

He didn't tour to promote the album as he had planned and cancelled other professional commitments, including hosting the Brit Awards and the Junos.